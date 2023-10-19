South African sports fans are in for a rare treat on Saturday 21 October when the world champion Springboks and the Proteas take on old foes England in both the Rugby and Cricket World Cups. Two countries. Two continents. Two epic World Cup encounters.

Sports enthusiasts now stand the opportunity to turn green into gold, with prizes totalling R500,000 up for grabs by placing bets on either of the World Cup matches through SunBet, South Africa's leading online betting platform. The Rugby World Cup (RWC) reaches the sharp end of the competition with the semi-final line-ups seeing the New Zealand All Blacks taking on Los Pumas from Argentina on Friday night. On Saturday night, the Springboks go up against England at the Stade de France in Paris in a repeat of the 2019 RWC final which the Boks won. Starting on Saturday morning, the Proteas will look to get their World Cup campaign back on track after a wholly unexpected loss to the Netherlands in Dharamsala in the north of India on Tuesday.

In a reverse of the rugby encounter, it will be the Proteas who will look to topple the defending World Champions, this time at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The Proteas won their opening two matches of the tournament and will look to cement their place at or near the top of the standings as the leading teams battle to finish in the top four on the ten-team standings and qualify for the semi-finals. Sports fans are sometimes treated to Super Saturdays when there is a line-up of mouth-watering clashes but rarely can local sports fans have had the privilege to watch South Africa taking on England at two sporting codes and at global showpiece events on the same day.

Win with SunBet SunBet is offering registered players on its platform the opportunity to place bets related to the ongoing Rugby and Cricket World Cups to be in with a chance of winning prizes valued at over half a million rand. Prizes include:

Accommodation at The Palace, at Sun City

Weekly betting vouchers A R100 bet placed on any game at the Rugby or Cricket World Cups earns you an entry. SunBet offers exceptional betting markets on offer for both the Springbok and the Proteas games. Besides the result, SunBet players can bet on which player is going to score the first or last try in the rugby match, among various match events. In the cricket, one can bet on player runs, player boundaries, player of the match, top wicket-taker, totals and a number of other match events. SunBet Chief Marketing Officer Justin Palte said: "World Cup fever is at an all-time high with the Boks once again making us proud and the Proteas having our full backing and support to hopefully go all the way this time.” “Saturday is going to be an incredible experience for South African sports fans. We will be rooting for our boys and with our customers getting more from every moment by doing green and gold literally from the morning until the night.”

“There will also be a combination bet called the SA Double which will involve the Proteas to win and the Springboks to win,” added Lucien Pillay, Head of Product. “So there really is something to cater for everyone and we hope our boys in green and gold can come up trumps in both matches.” SunBet is part of Sun International Limited, one of the largest, most trusted and reputable gaming brands in South Africa. As a Sun International Property, SunBet is fully licensed and regulated by the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board. They are committed to providing a transparent betting platform that is both easy to use and access. The SunBet competition runs until the end of each World Cup tournament.