The loss of Malcolm Marx is a massive blow to the Springboks’ ambition to win back-to-back Rugby World Cup titles, but what could be more of a blow is the team possibly not calling up a recognised hooker to replace him. Right now, the Bok coaching staff indicated they will not replace Marx immediately, even after he was ruled out of the tournament yesterday with a knee injury.

Based on his current form, Marx is arguably one of the best hookers in the world, and his contribution to the side will be missed immensely. Not only is he a proper scrummaging hooker, but his bullet-like line-out throws create plenty of rolling maul opportunities. And then there is the not-so-small matter of him being the Boks’ best weapon at a defensive breakdown, where he steals opponents’ possession if and when they cannot ruck him off the ball.

In that regard, the Boks will be devoid of an all-round hooker who contributed so much to the team in the build-up to the tournament and the opening game against Scotland. It’s going to be vital for him to be replaced by a hooker because right now, Bongi Mbonambi is the only recognised No 2 in the squad. Utility forward Deon Fourie can deputise, as he will in Sunday’s clash against Romania in Bordeaux (3pm kickoff), when Mbonambi will be captaining the Boks.

But if one of them goes down – touch wood it does not happen – South Africa will be in a massive predicament. And it will be detrimental to go through the World Cup without bringing in back-up hooker Joseph Dweba as soon as possible. The thought of Marco van Staden playing hooker should send shivers down the spine of many a Bok supporter.

Where does the idea of him being a possible hooker replacement come from? Surely this is a far-fetched solution. He was listed as a loose forward when the Boks announced their World Cup squad and not as a utility forward in the case of Fourie (who can double up as a hooker and flank) and Franco Mostert (lock and flank). So, how is he suddenly a third option as a hooker?

Apparently he has been training in the position, and the Boks are currently comfortable with the cover they have. A decision about a replacement will be made later in the week. There is no indication if the replacement will be a straight one (another hooker coming in) or if it will open the door for a different player to hit the World Cup.

Stormers No 2 Dweba is listed as the hooker on standby, and it will be a travesty if he is not selected to link up with the squad in France. There is no way that the Boks can make it through the tournament with only Mbonambi and Fourie as players who have played their rugby at hooker. Converting Van Staden into a front-rower in a World Cup is just too much of a risk.

Before SA left for Europe, coach Jacques Nienaber said the following: “Let’s say we lose a prop now, we won’t bring him (a backline player like Handre Pollard, for instance) in – it will be suicidal. “We only have five props. If we lose a hooker now, we won’t bring him (Pollard) back in. We only have three hookers – it will be suicidal.” If you consider that Nienaber comment, the Springboks currently sit with two hookers and after only one pool match behind them, there is every chance that more injuries can occur.