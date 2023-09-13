Eight spots to watch the Rugby World Cup during load shedding in Cape Town

Yes, we hate it, but load shedding is here to stay. And the likelihood that your Rugby World Cup watching will be affected by a blackout is relatively high. Here are some places in Cape Town you can catch the action in France.

Restaurants Woodstock Brewery 252 Albert Rd, Woodstock Great beer, delicate crafters, and the right equipment to set you up for rugby games during load shedding. Sample some beers and enjoy their Bavarian style Beerhall restaurant for some tasty snacks during the game.

With every table having a view of the big screens which stay running during load shedding, not a minute of the action will be missed. Opening hours – Monday to Saturday, 11am - 10pm; Sundays, 11am - 6pm. Hudsons – The Burger Joint

Various Locations Serving up delicious food and cold drinks, Hudsons will keep the vibe up for all Rugby games throughout the tournament. Drink and food specials run daily from 4.30pm to 6.30pm, and with a variety of locations all around Cape Town, the World Cup will be in action at all locations. And with the grand opening of their new store at 22 Kloof Street, this shop has three TVs and ample room to accommodate all.

Opening hours – Monday to Sunday, 12pm – 11.30pm. Oblivion Bar and Kitchen 22 Chichester Rd, Claremont

A festive spot to sit and enjoy the games, but be sure to leave the kids at home, as entry is 23 and over. There’s a large variety of wine and cocktails, as well as all the classic beers on tap. Burgers and pizzas are also available if needed. Options for watching the games are on the projector screens downstairs or big-screen TVs in the intimate upstairs dining room. Opening hours – Monday to Friday, 7.30am - 11pm; Saturdays and Sundays, 8am - 11pm

Kapstad Brauhaus Various Locations Offering traditional German cuisine and varieties of local and international pints, Kapstad Brauhaus is a great spot to find oneself during rugby mania. Their locations extend over various parts of the city, providing options for all.

Happy hours run from Monday to Friday, 3pm to 7pm, right in the middle of quality game time. Opening Hours – Sunday to Thursday, 11am – 11pm; Friday and Saturday, 11am – 12am Bars and Drink Specials Café Extrablatt

Exhibition Building, Green Point This is your classic vibey sports bar. With four big screen TVs, you can watch the games downstairs with the family, or head upstairs to the shisha lounge. An extensive food and drinks menu makes this an ideal place to attend during any game.

Opening Hours – Sunday to Thursday, 9am - 1am; Fridays and Saturdays, 9am - 2am Van Hunks 1 Upper Union St, Gardens

A favourite amongst locals, this spot offers daily drink specials from 3pm to 7pm. The bustling energy will keep up the vibe during games and ensure a celebration with every result. Here, one can find classic bar foods from burgers to pizzas, as well as your typical cocktails and beers. Opening Hours – Sunday to Thursday, 10am - 11pm, Friday, 10am - 2am, Saturday, 10am - 12pm.

The Fireman’s Arms 25 Buitengracht St and Mechau St, De Waterkant One of the oldest bars in the city, serving up local beers and classic cocktails. This spot has nine HD flat screen TVs, all ready to show off the best rugby action.

Food extends from tasty starters to delicious desserts, providing a great location for all hours of the day. Opening Hours – Tuesday to Saturday; 11am - 12am; Sunday; 11am - 8pm Kid Friendly Furley’s Bar and Grill

1 Dean St, Newlands A welcoming space with an indoor play area for the kids, combined with a great selection of food and drinks for the whole family. Five large screen TVs will be showing all the games, and a selection of great bar snacks will be sure to get you in the mood to support your team.