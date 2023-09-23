The Springboks will have one foot out of the so-called group of death at the Rugby World Cup if they beat Ireland in their Pool B clash in Saint-Denis tonight (9pm). Ireland, on the other hand, can back up their status as the World No 1 outfit and one of the tournament favourites if they can triumph over the reigning world champions.

Here are five player match-ups that could add to the occasion at the Stade de France... Manie Libbok v Johnny Sexton Ten to one, this will be the key battle among the backs.

Will World Cup debutant flyhalf Libbok be able to continue his fine form for the Boks? Or will the age and experience of Sexton triumph? Libbok can turn a game on its head with a step, or by finding space with his kicks. And should the Springbok forwards generate go-forward possession, he will be a deadly attacking force. Irish captain Sexton is a wily old fox, and his tactical kicking, along with his secure boot at goal, can punish the Boks from almost anywhere on the field.

𝙋𝙊𝙑: you're walking out to the Springboks' training at the Stade de France before the Ireland clash at the Captain's Run 🇿🇦🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w8Upd20O76 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 22, 2023 Eben Etzebeth v Tadhg Beirne Lock Etzebeth will have to provide that grunt on attack and defence in the engine-room. For his side’s sake, he hopefully bears no scars from the shoulder injury that saw him leave the field against Scotland in the opening game.

Beirne can cause havoc himself. He is not just a good lineout competitor, but when he carries the ball into contact, it takes several players to halt him. Beirne can also be a handful at the breakdown. Faf de Klerk v Jamison Gibson-Park Scrum-half De Klerk will want to shine with his kicking and decision-making. Sometimes he’s a bit helter-skelter, but if that instinctive play clicks it will unsettle the Irish defence.

That he’s lifted the experienced Conor Murray out of the No 9 jersey shows how highly Gibson-Park is rated. He will likely pepper the Boks with high kicks, but his attacking play around the fringes will keep his opponents’ defence busy. Steven Kitshoff v Tadhg Furlong

This prop duel will set the tone for the scrummaging contests. If Kitshoff gets the upper hand over Furlong, the Irish will be in for a long night. Bar the two scrum penalties against Scotland, South Africa dominated with their forwards, and Kitshoff will lead the onslaught.

Furlong would’ve studied how the Scots won those penalties to see where he could get domination over his Bok counterpart. Damian Willemse v Hugo Keenan Despite the prediction of a forwards-based tussle, how fullbacks Willemse and Keenan go as the last line of defence will be massive for their teams.