Five random Rugby World Cup facts that you didn’t know …

The Rugby World Cup has garnered our attention over the past two weeks, as the tournament heads in to the third week of competition. The so-called smaller teams have had a mixed bag of results so far. The Springboks were just too good for Romania, however, Wales were made to work for their win over Portugal and Fiji managed a famous win over an inexperienced Australia team.

So instead of focusing on, only the on field stats and news we take a look some random facts that about five players taking part in the Rugby World Cup. Tomas Appleton The Portuguese captain is probably one of the most well known players who has a day job. When he isn’t on the training ground or playing a game, Appleton works as a dentist. He has a dental surgery and is also studying medicine (now we also know why he has such a sparkly smile). He was in his third year of dental school when he decided to join professional rugby.

Shalva Mamukashvili The Georgian veteran is a player who will be key on the field for his side who are hoping to make their recent form and improvement count on the the field. Mamukashvili has a degree in maths and IT, he is the son of a mathematician and IT degree holder. Richard Hardwick

Hardwick actually represented Australia, but only picked up two caps in his time with the Wallabies. He then opted to play for his country of birth, Namibia. He as played for the Southern African team since 2022. Band of brothers Paolo and Alessandro Garbisi, as well as Lorenzo and Niccolo Cannon are all at the World Cup in France and were all named in the Italy side against Uruguay last week. They aren’t the only siblings taking part in the competition ... World Cup debutants Chile, have Diego and Alphonso Escobar, and Samoa’s siblings are centre Domingo Saavedra and flank Clemente Saavedra.