‘He only took it off to get his bum tattooed’ - X users react to Damian Willemse still wearing his winning kit

Last weekend South Africa won the Rugby World Cup for the second time in a row and made history as the only country to win the title four times. On Wednesday they set foot on home ground where they were welcomed by hundreds of supporters at OR Tambo airport.

Since the phenomenal win in France, the Springboks have been in a celebratory mood. However, if there’s one player who has been living his best life over the past few days, that would be Damian Willemse. From X to Instagram, the man has been all over our social media clearly having the best time.

Of course one of the most talked about posts is of him showing off his latest tattoo. Yes, the one on his bum. We’ve all seen it. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Gaz 👨![CDATA[]]>🏽![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@iamdamiangaza) Besides his new ink, people have started to notice that Willemse is still wearing the same kit he played the finals in on Saturday. That was almost a week ago! Now that they are on their tour, one would expect him to change, but it seems he has no intention of doing so.

X users have taken to the app to share their views on him still wearing his dirty kit. One X user commented: “he only took it off to get his bum tattooed 😂😂” he only took it off to get his bum tattooed 😂![CDATA[]]>😂 https://t.co/ThHgXZPVm3 — Non-practising Zimbabwean☝️🏾![CDATA[]]>😌 (@Dangurangu) November 2, 2023 “I would pay £1 000 000 000 on auction for this RWC Kit,” said another.