IOL launches special Rugby World Cup 2023 content portal

Arguably the biggest sporting tournament as far as South African sport is concerned is about to kick off in France. The Springboks begin their title defence of the Rugby World Cup with a match against Scotland on Sunday.

All indications are the world champions will put on a spectacular display, judging by their previous performances which include a record victory over the All Blacks.

We have a live match centre, where you can track the performance of each team, stay up to date with fixtures and scores, and a tournament team guide, with the latest player stats and vitals