And so the mind games have begun... We are just a day away from the start of the Rugby World Cup and Rassie Erasmus is already starting with what looks like some games of strategy. SARU’s director of rugby’s follow count on X — the social media platform formerly known as Twitter — went down to just one account, and it happens to be that of the Springboks opponents in their World Cup opener, Scotland.

What Erasmus is trying to prove with his latest antics remains to be seen, but he is well known for his social media presence, where he often speaks his mind and sometimes also has a laugh. Erasmus is no stranger to using social media as a tool to get a message across since he joined twitter in 2020.

He infamously shared a video in November last year after his two-match ban by World Rugby following a series of controversial tweets and videos about decisions made by match officials following the Ireland and France tests earlier in November, which the South Africans had lost. Former test referee Nigel Owens was also the only account that Erasmus had followed earlier this year.

The Boks open their World Cup campaign against the Scottish on Sunday in a game that is set to test the champions as they look to defend their title. Coach Jacques Nienaber made a host of changes to his side for that clash in his team announcement on Wednesday which saw Damian de Allende and Jesse Kriel reuniting in the midfield; Cheslin Kolbe starting on the left wing; and Jasper Wiese taking over the number 8 from veteran Duane Vermeulen. But first the tournament is set for a thrilling opening match as hosts France and also one of this years favourites take on All Blacks at the Stade de France on Friday night.