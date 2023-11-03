THE SPRINGBOKS HAVE PAUSED ... TO TOUCH AND ENGAGE THEIR LUNCH ... What a day so far! The Springboks enjoyed one of the biggest homecomingS in Cape Town in the CBD. People from all races and cultures celebrating the back-to-back Boks!

There were even a few ‘Fafs’ on display, even though the weather is, well, cooler than it was earlier this week.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING ... EVEN BRAS ARE FLYING! Goodness me, there has been marriage proposals and even the odd bra being thrown onto the Springboks’ bus!

Can you guys identify the mysterious object that was flung unto the Springboks’ bus???



Check around 32 second into the video … THE PROVERBIAL 'PLANE' IS OVER IN LONG STREET ... It's thirsty work waiting for the and it looks like people on the streets and balconies of Long Street - one of Cape Town's favourite party areas - are enjoying a liquid lunch while waiting for the Springboks!

It was chaos in Long Street when Springboks and their captain Siya Kolisi rolled into the Mother City's party street!



SuperSport commentator Matt Pierce - before being mobbed by half of Cape Town - said during a live crossing that police confirmed there were comfortably over 100 000 people in the streets of Cape Town trying to get a glimpse of the Springboks.

SuperSport commentator Matt Pierce - before being mobbed by half of Cape Town - said during a live crossing that police confirmed there were comfortably over 100 000 people in the streets of Cape Town trying to get a glimpse of the Springboks. The streets of Cape Town are packed with Springbok supporters. Picture: Tracey Adams / IOL

THERE ARE DEFINITELY MORE PEOPLE IN THE STREETS THAN 2019! 😯![CDATA[]]>😯![CDATA[]]>😯#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/jWISpDFqVa — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) November 3, 2023

The Springboks’ bus is moving through the streets of the Cape Town CBD at a snail’s pace. The police are trying to clear the road for the bus, while the people on the streets are going nuts!

CAPE TOWN HAS COME OUT IN THEIR NUMBERS A record number of people came out in Johannesburg yesterday to greet the Springboks and it seems like many more have come out to hit the streets on Cape Town.

The Springboks are in Cape Town! And their fans have come out in their numbers!#StrongerTogether



🎥 Tracey Adams pic.twitter.com/rpULZiVTFm — IOL Sport (@IOLsport) November 3, 2023 CAPE TOWN PARADE KICKS OFF WITH ELIZBEDI MEETING ETZEBETH Siya Dlamini from Volksrust in Mpumalanga went viral after the Springboks quarter-final match against France for his reaction when lock Eben Etzebeth scored.