Scrumhalf Cobus Reinach has received death threats after playing a starring role in the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final win over hosts France last Sunday. After being named as a surprise starter in the clash, Reinach repayed the faith showed in him by coaches Jacques Nienaber and Rassie Erasmus by starring in the victory.

This is obviously not true. Unfortunately these threats was made to Cobus Reinach!! Its not nice and upsets a mom and dad to see things like that said about their boy! But we are not gonna whine, we will just move on!!! Hulle weet nie wat ons weet nie 🇿🇦 https://t.co/sghjhA2z9l pic.twitter.com/61ZFBQJxT8 — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 19, 2023 Reinach, who plays for French Top 14 club Montpellier, recieved a hateful message on Instagram, and it was shared on X — former Twitter — by Erasmus. The message, translated from French, reads: “Dirty son of a b*tch I hope that when you return to Montpellier you get murdered by French people on the ground gang of thieves easy to win a title by cheating.”

Another message seemingly makes a threat to kill Reinach’s young son. Reacting to the message, Erasmus said: “Unfortunately these threats were made to Cobus Reinach!! It’s not nice and upsets a mom and dad to see things like that said about their boy! But we are not gonna whine, we will just move on!!”