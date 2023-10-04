No anthem, no flag … How will SA falling foul of new anti-doping code affect Springboks, Proteas at World Cups?

The Springboks and Proteas could be forced to play games at their respective World Cups under a neutral flag and without the national anthem. This is after the South African government reportedly failed to amend their drug free sport act to comply with the new World Anti-Doping Code, which came into force in 2021, in time.

More that 700s sporting bodies and federations have accepted the new code, but last month, Wada released a statement saying South Africa had not updated its code. According to a media report, the government has until October 13 to comply. Failing which, the country’s sporting teams will have to play under a neutral flag. This was the same condition given to Russia ahead of their participation at the last two Olympic games. “Wada wishes to update stakeholders regarding the Executive Committee’s decision to endorse 10 recommendations of Wada’s independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC),” Wada said in a statement last month.

“During its meeting, the Exco asserted non-compliance of three Anti-Doping Organizations (ADOs) with the World Anti-Doping Code (Code). “The two National Anti-Doping Organisations (Nados) in question are Bermuda and South Africa; and the Major Event Organization (MEO) in question is the Pan American Sports Organization (Panam Sports). “In the cases of the Bermuda and South Africa Nados, the non-compliance is a result of legislation not in line with the 2021 Code.”

In a statement, Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa said the government was working to meet the October 13 deadline set by Wada. “We have worked tirelessly to amend legislation as recommended by Wada. There has also been input by Wada in working with us to draft Saids’ Amendment Bill, which will now be taken through the South African Constitutional process of finalising a Bill. “It is disappointing that South Africa has been found to be non-compliant despite this undertaking to pass legislation which meets the World Anti-Doping Code.