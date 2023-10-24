One thing about Nando’s, they will choose violence every single time: ‘We snatched the Cullinan from their crown’

When it comes to brands not afraid to speak their minds, Nando’s SA wins every time. Last Saturday’s semi-final game between South Africa and England proved no different. To rub salt in their wounds, the Proteas beat the British in the early stages of the Cricket World Cup as well.

And while other local retailers put their full support behind the Springboks and Proteas, the flamed-grilled chicken restaurant took a different, albeit controversial, approach. Taking to X to congratulate our national teams, Nando’s salty comeback may have ruffled a few feathers with the line, “We snatched the Cullinan from their crown.”

You've done your country proud, well done boys! #Springboks#Proteas#RSAvsENG pic.twitter.com/clOYbi7GhC — NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 21, 2023 There’s no need to read between the lines - they said what they said. The joke may have stung for those playing for “queen and country”. For South Africans, it was just another reminder of what had been taken from us during the British colonial rule.

The Cullinan Diamond is the largest gem-quality rough diamond ever found on Earth, and was discovered at the Premier No.2 mine in Cullinan in 1905. The diamond was later cut into several parts, with the largest two now sitting in the British Crown Jewels. But Mzansi, as always, commended Nando’s for their spicy take on the game. Making reference to Nelson Mandela and the late Queen Elizabeth, an X user responded: "Don’t forget to thank Tata… Strongest ancestor.“

Vumani Bo! 🦴🦴🍗🍗🐚🐚 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) October 21, 2023 There was even talk of that seal that went viral for “predicting” England would win the semi-final.

Now serve suchi tomorrow pic.twitter.com/tW0PTz1rDn — MAFIA (@i_speakit) October 21, 2023 South Africa goes up against the All Blacks this weekend in the final. We can’t wait to see how Nando’s will shade the loser...