Thursday, October 5, 2023

Peter O'Mahony set to win 100th Ireland cap in Scotland showdown

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will play in his 100th Test when they take on Scotland in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday

FILE - Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will play in his 100th Test when they take on Scotland in the Rugby World Cup on Saturday. Photo: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Published 3h ago

Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony will win his 100th cap when his side face Scotland in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Scotland at the Stade de France on Saturday, with a win enough to guarantee Ireland top spot in the pool.

Coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat South Africa in Paris two weeks ago, with Dan Sheehan coming in for Ronan Kelleher at hooker and James Ryan replaced by Iain Henderson in the second row.

Irish record points-scorer Johnny Sexton will once again start at flyhalf with Jamison Gibson-Park preferred to Conor Murray at scrumhalf, and forward Jack Conan is in with a chance of making his first World Cup appearance after being named on the bench.

Ireland team to face Scotland:

15. Hugo Keenan; 14. Mack Hansen; 13. Garry Ringrose; 12. Bundee Aki; 11. James Lowe; 10. Johnny Sexton; 9. Jamison Gibson-Park; 8. Caelan Doris; 7. Josh van der Flier; 6. Peter O'Mahony; 5. Iain Henderson; 4. Tadhg Beirne; 3 Tadhg Furlong; 2. Dan Sheehan; 1. Andrew Porter

Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher; 17. David Kilcoyne; 18. Finlay Bealham; 19. James Ryan; 20. Jack Conan; 21. Conor Murray Munster; 22. Jack Crowley; 23. Stuart McCloskey

Reuters

Related Topics:

RWC 2023RugbyRugbyWorldCup