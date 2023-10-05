Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony will win his 100th cap when his side face Scotland in their final Rugby World Cup Pool B clash against Scotland at the Stade de France on Saturday, with a win enough to guarantee Ireland top spot in the pool.

Coach Andy Farrell makes two changes to the side that beat South Africa in Paris two weeks ago, with Dan Sheehan coming in for Ronan Kelleher at hooker and James Ryan replaced by Iain Henderson in the second row.