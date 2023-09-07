RECIPES: Wow your guests with these delicious snacks on Rugby World Cup opening night

We’re just one day away from one of the year's most significant sporting events. The 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off on Friday night in France, where the host nation will go up against New Zealand.

If you’re a rugby fan, which let’s face it, many South Africans are, you will be glued to the TV on the night to watch what is expected to be an explosive match. By now many people already have plans in place for where they intend to watch the great showdown and for most that is in the comfort of their own homes. If you’re having some people around on the night and want to impress them with snacks other than biltong and chip and dip, here are three delicious snacks by South African chef Nwabisa Lisa to wow your guests with.

Asian Chicken Cones Ingredients 2 Chicken breasts cut into slices

1 cup oil (for deep frying) 1 tablespoon of paprika Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons oil for rubbing the chicken Flour for dusting the chicken For Sauce

Cup of Soya Sauce 1 tablespoon of honey ¼ cup of tomato sauce

1 tablespoon of sesame oil ½ teaspoon of chilli flakes 2 Tortillas cut into 4 for bite size

For the cone ½ sliced red onion Fresh coriander

Cherry tomato sliced in half A mixture of mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce Sesame seed for garnish

Method Marinate the chicken with the mixture of salt, pepper, paprika and oil and rub the chicken. Dust it on flour and deep fry it. Set it aside on a paper towel to drain the oil. On the side prepare the sauce by mixing soya sauce, sesame oil, chilli flakes, tomato sauce and honey and coat the chicken with the sauce. Mix mayonnaise and sweet chilli sauce and now it is time to assemble. Layer the sweet chilli mayonnaise onto the tortilla then place the fresh coriander, the chicken, onion and tomato and then roll it to form a cone. Dust the chicken with sesame seeds. Then place on a platter and serve.

Asian chicken cones. Picture: Supplied 3 Cheese Red Pepper cups Ingredients 2 Red peppers, each cut to half

Mozzarella cheese White Cheddar Cheese Feta Cheese

Chilli flakes Method Cut the red pepper into half and on each one stuff it with mozzarella, white cheddar cheese and

top it with feta cheese and sprinkle some chilli flakes. Place it on a baking sheet in an oven with 150˚ for 20 minutes. Take it out and sprinkle some chopped parsley to garnish. Arancini balls. Picture: Pixabay jvddu Arancini balls

Ingredients 2 cups of cooked rice (any rice of your choice) Salt and Pepper

½ cup of parmesan cheese Fresh coriander, chopped Cheddar cheese cut into blocks

2 egg 1 cup of breadcrumbs 1 tsp crushed garlic