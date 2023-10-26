Relief! Springboks get green light from World Rugby as Bongi Mbonambi cleared of all allegations

World Rugby on Thursday released a statement saying there is insufficient evidence to proceed with any charges against Springboks hooker Bongi Mbonambi, ahead of the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks in Saint-Denis on Saturday. In the statement, World Rugby said it has also investigated a further allegation concerning the player from last year.

The full statement reads as follows: “World Rugby has undertaken a review of allegations made by England’s Tom Curry in relation to the use of discriminatory language by South Africa’s Mbongeni Mbonambi during the England versus South Africa Rugby World Cup 2023 semi-final on Saturday along with a further allegation brought forward in recent days about a previous match in the Autumn Nations Series 2022.

All allegations taken seriously “Any allegation of discrimination is taken extremely seriously by World Rugby, warranting a thorough investigation. Having considered all the available evidence, including match footage, audio and evidence from both teams, the governing body has determined that there is insufficient evidence at this time to proceed with charges. Therefore, the matter is deemed closed unless additional evidence comes to light. “It is important to note that World Rugby accepts that Tom Curry made the allegations in good faith, and that there is no suggestion that the allegation was deliberately false or malicious.