For the first time in Rugby World Cup history, the Springboks and Ireland will meet in the tournament as both sides look to get the upper hand in Pool B, with the knockouts just one game away after tonight’s clash. Although they’ve faced each other regularly since the first match in 1906 in Belfast, the clash at the Stade de France (9pm) in Paris will be historic.

Ireland occupy the No 1 spot in world rugby, while the Springboks are the defending champions. So, this match has the makings of a classic first-ever tournament meeting between the sides. Off the field, it’s been a busy week for both sides, with the Boks’ 7-1 bench split and the recently called-up Handré Pollard dominating the discourse. The Pollard returning discussions were put to bed early on when the team was announced on Tuesday, with the 2019 World Cup winner’s name absent for today’s duel. And for the rest of the week, the forwards-dominated replacement bench was the talk of the town.

Captain's run at the magnificent Stade de France 🏉

📸 Gallo Images#Springboks #StrongerTogether #RWC2023 #KeepRugbyClean pic.twitter.com/yGPm5c2VDm — Springboks (@Springboks) September 22, 2023 Ireland, meanwhile stayed under the radar, and opted for consistency in selection, hoping those who helped them to the two victories so far can do it for a third weekend in a row. South Africa haven’t beaten Ireland since 2016, and 11 players who started in the previous clash – one that the Irish won 19-16 in Dublin last year – will start today’s match. Flank Peter O’Mahony will bring up his 99th cap for his country, while he also has one British and Irish Lions cap to his name, making today his 100th Test.

Their inside centre, New Zealand-born Bundee Aki, will jog out in his 50th international encounter. 𝙋𝙊𝙑: you're walking out to the Springboks' training at the Stade de France before the Ireland clash at the Captain's Run 🇿🇦🗣️ pic.twitter.com/w8Upd20O76 — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 22, 2023 Bok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick said they will lean towards their strengths. “We just focus on our strengths and what works for us. It is not always seven-one, but for this game, knowing the challenge that lies ahead, and the quality of Ireland, we just wanted to make sure we have fresh legs on the field,” Stick said yesterday.

“If you look at the challenges we have faced so far this season, we have played the All Blacks – one of the best attacking teams in the world – twice, and if you are not at your best in your systems and defence, they will punish you. “It was the same in our first game against Scotland, who are one of the best attacking teams, and Ireland are similar. They are not just number one for nothing, they are doing something right. It’s going to be a tough game, but that is how we want it – we don’t want any easy games.” Coach Jacques Nienaber made 13 changes to his starting line-up. Hooker Bongi Mbonambi is the only player who will pull the same jersey over his head, with Damian Willemse shifting from flyhalf to fullback.

😏 "It's very calculated!"



Faf de Klerk breaking down how the Springboks have trained for every possible scenario they could face on the field.



Cobus Reinach will cover the backline tomorrow against Ireland ↔️ pic.twitter.com/doVuRuC2Bi — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 22, 2023 Manie Libbok is back at No 10, and his kicking at poles can be the difference between a win and a loss. Should they win, they will have one foot in the quarter-finals with the last Pool B match against Tonga next Sunday. It will also give Nienaber a chance to make some rotational changes A loss will break the momentum and knock their confidence, especially if it is against the Irish, and it will mean they have to beat the Tongans.

Teams For Paris Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse 14 Kurt-Lee Arendse 13 Jesse Kriel 12 Damian de Allende 11 Cheslin Kolbe 10 Manie Libbok 9 Faf de Klerk 8 Jasper Wiese 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit 6 Siya Kolisi (captain) 5 Franco Mostert 4 Eben Etzebeth 3 Frans Malherbe 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Steven Kitshoff. Bench: 16 Deon Fourie 17 Ox Nche 18 Trevor Nyakane 19 Jean Kleyn 20 RG Snyman 21 Marco van Staden 22 Kwagga Smith 23 Cobus Reinach. Ireland: 15 Hugo Keenan 14 Mack Hansen 13 Garry Ringrose 12 Bundee Aki 11 James Lowe 10 Johnny Sexton (captain) 9 Jamison Gibson-Park 8 Caelan Doris 7 Josh van der Flier 6 Peter O’Mahony 5 James Ryan 4 Tadhg Beirne 3 Tadhg Furlong 2 Ronan Kelleher 1 Andrew Porter.