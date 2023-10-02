The official X account of the Rugby World Cup posted a picture with the caption “AM IS BACK”, saying the midfielder will replace Mapimpi, who sustained a a fracture to his face following the Springboks’ bruising encounter against Tonga .

Am missed out on the original Springboks’ World Cup squad after sustaining a knee injury in a Test against Argentina. But he was put on a standby list with the likes of Handre Pollard .

Now both Am and Pollard are back in the squad after the flyhalf previously replaced Malcolm Marx following the hooker’s World Cup-ending knee injury.

Before Am’s injury, he wasn’t quite at his best, as he was also making his way back from a different knee injury. But, when in form, Am is arguably the best outside centre on the planet and a huge player for the Springboks.

On attack, he has beautiful hands and feet, with his ability to find those gaps, and also assist the speedsters on the outside with great passing.