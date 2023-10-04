‘The world recognises their presence …’ Sports department defends Mama Joy, Botha Msila’s Rugby World Cup trip

The department of sports, arts and culture on Wednesday defended their support of superfans Mama Joy Chauke and Botha Msila at the Rugby World Cup in France.

Following the game, the two came under criticism after it was revealed their trips to France, and the men’s and women’s football World Cups in Qatar and Australia and New Zealand, were paid for by the department of sports, arts and culture.

One of the people who criticised Chauke and Msila was Gqeberha DA councillor Renaldo Gouws, who came to prominence in 2019 after his social media rant about local music icon Danny K’s anti-racism sentiments.

“I was today years old when I found out that these two are paid by the Department of Sports, Arts, and Culture to go and be supporters in the stands. I'm not joking, they are paid by taxpayers to go to sporting events across the world to ‘represent’ South Africa,” Gouws posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.