This is how much it will cost you to watch the Rugby World Cup final live in France

“Where are you watching the game?” As a South African, you may have been asked this question several times this week already in anticipation of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup showdown between the Springboks and the All Blacks.

While many of us are planning braais or arranging with friends to meet at one of the many fan parks or other venues that will show the big final, there are those among us who may have pockets deep enough to watch it live in Paris. And for those dedicated fans, the financial commitment is no small feat. IOL has done some last-minute cost analysis to find out what it would cost to travel to France to watch the Rugby World Cup live - if one had a valid visa and passport.

According to the official Rugby World Cup ticket sales website, there were 10 tickets available for resale on Wednesday night. Each ticket to watch the match at the iconic Stade de France comes at a hefty cost of €950 (R19,200). If you get past that eye-watering price, a single round-trip air ticket departing from Johannesburg on Thursday and returning on Monday (you will need at least a day to recover in Paris) will set you back R18,297.

Accommodation in Paris for four nights is by far the cheapest cost. A decent three-star hotel will set you back R7,651. Summing up these expenses, South African rugby enthusiasts are looking at a total cost of approximately R45,148 for air tickets, match day tickets, and accommodation alone. Taking into consideration that food and drinks could cost up to €100 a day, this will bring the cost by a little over R8,000 for a total cost of R53,148 for just one person.