Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny announced his retirement from Test Rugby on Wednesday, saying it was a difficult decision to step away. The 34-year-old, who made his international debut against South Africa in 2008 when he was just 19, will make one further appearance in the red jersey, against the Barbarians on November 4.

The former Scarlets back won the last of his 101 caps against Portugal last month in the Rugby World Cup before Wales were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals. He also toured three times with the British & Irish Lions, playing in four Tests. "After having time to reflect after the Rugby World Cup campaign, it's with a heavy heart that I've decided that it's time for me to step away from international rugby," Halfpenny posted on social media.