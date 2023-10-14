Birmingham City part-owner and NFL GOAT Tom Brady has left a rousing message for the Springboks ahead of their Rugby World Cup quarter-final against France. Coming off a busy week where EFL Championship Birmingham City announced the appointment of Wayne Rooney as their new manager, Brady took some time to record a lengthy message for the world champions.

Thank you Tom Brady! For us as 🇿🇦 your words really means a lot @TomBrady @cutmaker pic.twitter.com/aj4SlKB4Mz — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) October 14, 2023 In the video posted on X — formerly nown as Twitter — by Rassie Erasmus, the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback urges Siya Kolisi’s men to dig deep and inspire a nation once again. “This Sunday, you guys stand on the precipice of greatness. You guys have come a long way. You’ve fought through a lot of adversity and you’ve showcased your unwavering spirit on this journey throughout the World Cup,” the GOAT said.

“Every single one of you has dedicated countless hours and sacrificed more than most people can comprehend. You’ve poured and your soul in pursuit of victory. “Now the time has come for your guys to rise as one and channel your collective strength and forge a legacy that will forever be etched in the annals of rugby history.