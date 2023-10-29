WATCH: Faf de Klerk is a whole mood, strips down to his famous Speedo to celebrate Springboks win

No Springboks win would be complete without scrumhalf Faf de Klerk stripping down to his undies in celebration. The 32-year-old’s antics on and off the field has gained him worldwide recognition, especially when it comes to those famous Speedo briefs sporting the South African flag.

Following the national team’s stress-inducing victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup, Faf stayed true to form and once again stripped down in the locker room, only leaving his underwear. This time, he did it in the company of tennis champion Roger Federer. Videos doing the rounds of Faf meeting Federer while just in his Speedos have gone viral.

The Bokke bagged a record fourth Rugby World Cup title after a historic 12-11 win over their arch-rivals New Zealand. Interestingly enough, Faf also celebrated when South Africa managed to clinch the Rugby World Cup four years ago, and @rugbyworldcup couldn’t help but wonder, “Four years apart, reckon they've been washed?👀”

Four years apart, reckon they've been washed?👀#RWC2023 | #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/P523y4ZwU1 — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 28, 2023 One funny response was, “Yes, washed in the tears of the losers.” Another wrote: “We will ask him in 2027.”