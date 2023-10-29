Independent Online
Sunday, October 29, 2023

WATCH: Faf de Klerk is a whole mood, strips down to his famous Speedo to celebrate Springboks win

Flyhalf Manie Libbok celebrates with scrumhalf Faf de Klerk after scoring a try during the Rugby Championship final-round match between South Africa and Argentina at Ellis Park in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP

Published 1h ago

No Springboks win would be complete without scrumhalf Faf de Klerk stripping down to his undies in celebration.

The 32-year-old’s antics on and off the field has gained him worldwide recognition, especially when it comes to those famous Speedo briefs sporting the South African flag.

Following the national team’s stress-inducing victory over New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup, Faf stayed true to form and once again stripped down in the locker room, only leaving his underwear.

This time, he did it in the company of tennis champion Roger Federer.

Videos doing the rounds of Faf meeting Federer while just in his Speedos have gone viral.

The Bokke bagged a record fourth Rugby World Cup title after a historic 12-11 win over their arch-rivals New Zealand.

Interestingly enough, Faf also celebrated when South Africa managed to clinch the Rugby World Cup four years ago, and @rugbyworldcup couldn’t help but wonder, “Four years apart, reckon they've been washed?👀”

One funny response was, “Yes, washed in the tears of the losers.”

Another wrote: “We will ask him in 2027.”

In the meantime, the boys can be proud of their hard work.

During the post-match interview, captain Siya Kolisi said, "I want to give credit to the All Blacks. They took us to the end, they took us to a dark place.

"It shows what kind of team they are, to fight with a man down from early in the game. They put us under so much pressure."

