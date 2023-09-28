A Cape Town comedian has discovered the reason why Australia are struggling at the Rugby World Cup under head coach Eddie Jones. After leading the Wallabies to the final in the 2003 World Cup, which they hosted, Jones’ second coming as Wallabies coach has not gone as well.

Two-time World Cup winners Australia are one of the powerhouses of world rugby. But, after losing to Fiji and Wales, Australia have all but been eliminated from the tournament, which marks the first time ever they've failed to reach the knock-out stages. Cape Town comedian Jam Jam believes he's cracked it, and it all links back to Jones' very short sting as Stormers' coach back in 2015.

Jones caused a stir back then when he accepted the England coaching position just days after being unveiled as the head coach of the Stormers. “The ancestors are angry. Eddie must do umcimbi (cleansing ceremony) to rid himself of those bad vibes. Just call one of your former players you were meant to coach.

“Call Skarra (Ntubeni) and say, ‘Skarra, it’s Eddie here mate. I just want to know if you can do umcimbi. We slaughter a couple of cows, a couple of sheep and apologise to abaphansi (ancestors) and then we move on with our thing’. “Eddie Jones, just humble yourself... in the next couple of years, Australia will be world-beaters.” With their chances of advancing to the next round looking very slim, Australia will be looking to close their tournament with morale boosting win over Portugal on Sunday.