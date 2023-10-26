WATCH: Who’s the sexiest rugby player in the world? Here’s what people have to say

South Africa is undoubtedly a rugby-loving nation. This has once again become abundantly clear during the Rugby World Cup.

Whether you’re into rugby or not, you certainly have had no choice but to watch it during this time. Even if you don’t know your scrum half from your hookers, one thing is certain, there are hot sweaty men running around on the field and if you’re not actually watching the game, you can at least enjoy the eye candy. The guys from The Boys of South Africa took to the streets to find out who people thought the hottest rugby players in the world are.

The TikTok video captioned: “Most attractive rugby player?” showed both ladies and men sharing who they thought the sexiest rugby players are. The first woman’s immediate response was “Siya”, the Springbok captain, while another woman said Australian rugby player Quade Cooper. One guy reckoned he thought the sexiest player was All Blacks player Dan Carter while a guy from Manchester, England responded: “George Ford”.

Another guy explained that ‘sexy’ is a combination of a lot of things and therefore his vote went to Rassie Erasmus, even though he isn’t a player. When asked the same question, another woman was very excited to respond. At the top of her voice, she screamed: “Faf de Klerk!” as she threw her hands in the air. Our scrum half is rather popular with the ladies. When asked where she would take Faf out on a date, she said she would take him home.