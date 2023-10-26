Cape Town – Mzansi is divided over who should start at flyhalf for the Springboks in Saturday’s World Cup final against the All Blacks: Manie Libbok or Handré Pollard? There are pros and cons to both players. Libbok has been outstanding for South Africa since making his debut last year, and has showcased his incredible skill on attack in particular.

But having missed a few kicks at goal, and being taken off around the half-hour mark in last week’s 16-15 semi-final victory over England, have led to calls for Libbok to make way for Pollard in the No 10 jersey in the title decider at the Stade de France. The latter has all the experience, having played in the 2015 semi-final against New Zealand and steered the Boks to victory with an excellent performance in the 2019 final against England in Yokohama. But Pollard hasn’t played much rugby this year due to injury, and doesn’t quite possess the same ability to get his backline going on attack.

Coach Jacques Nienaber will announce his decision to the world on Thursday, but for Bok legend Bryan Habana, it’s an easy choice. Speaking on Cape radio station KFM 94.5 on Wednesday, the former star wing said that Libbok had proven that he should start on Saturday. “I still feel Manie was taken off very prematurely (in the semi-final). It worked out in the end, but it was almost the dominance of the English over our forwards that let us down,” said Habana, who scored 67 tries in 124 Tests.

“Manie kicked for the line three times, we had three line-out drives and we didn’t convert any one of those. “He has been really sensational in that number 10 jersey over the last two-and-a-half, three months – (because) he was literally given the responsibility. “The game against the All Blacks at Twickenham really just showed Manie’s class, both in his ability to get our fluidity in attack, as well as his kicking game off the tee and for touch.

“So, I felt that it was a bit harsh (to take him off so early). “It did pay off in the end, and maybe to have that experience of Faf and Handré coming off the bench, it’s sort of a lot more comfort in that than potentially having Faf and Handré start, Handré not going well and then Rassie (Erasmus) second-guessing whether or not Manie should come on. “So, I think the weather conditions might potentially suit Handré Pollard’s style of play – it’s going to be a little bit wet Friday and Saturday. So, it may be a little bit dewy underfoot, which might suit him.

“But I think Manie’s done enough to deserve that 10 jersey to start in a World Cup final. “Handré is world-class, with a huge amount of experience and he’s won a World Cup – he’s never going to let that Springbok jumper down. So, spoilt for choice, but I think Manie for me is in the driving seat at the moment.” For what it’s worth, All Black legend Dan Carter, who joined Habana on the show, opted for Pollard: “Libbok has been amazing for the Springboks all year – I have been really impressed with him and the way he has slotted in.

“With Handré and his injury, it has meant Libbok has had to step up. They have two slightly different styles of play. “For me, having been lucky enough to play at four World Cups, I don’t think you can go past World Cup experience. “The fact that Pollard has been there in the World Cup semi-final loss to the All Blacks, and the learnings that he got from that game in 2015 was a big part of the reason he was able to drive the team to success in 2019.

“You just saw his calmness and control when he came onto the field. “A lot of it, for me, comes down to how you want to play the game, and potentially the conditions... And the conditions last weekend in the semi-final really suited Pollard. “He came on and controlled the game, and I think that is going to work in his favour, and he will get more game-time. But as you know with Rassie, he can sometimes have different ideas to what you think is going to happen – the complete opposite might (happen)!”