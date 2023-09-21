The Springboks’ match-winning wing Cheslin Kolbe says the current South African team are a more formidable outfit than the 2019 squad that won the Rugby World Cup in Japan. Only five players in the match-23 for Saturday’s game against Ireland (9pm kickoff) did not play in Japan, and the retention of the nucleus that won four years ago can only mean growth, according to Kolbe.

“Plenty has happened since 2019 and a lot has evolved in the team as well – in a positive way,” Kolbe said. In 2019, the Boks pioneered the “Bomb Squad”, and in 2023, it has grown into the “Nuke Squad”. Kolbe said the players leave the planning to the coaches and get on with the job.

“We respect the decision of the coaches, and we as players just prepare as well as we can throughout the week,” Kolbe said. “I’m sure there’s going to be a lot of talking about it (the 7-1 split), but that is something we as players can’t control. “We just focus on the things we can control, and make sure that we don’t get distracted by what’s said.

“There is risk added as well, but we are quite fortunate to have players who can play in various positions and do as well as the player who’s been selected to start there. “We just back each other up whenever we go out on that field, and make sure that we play for each other. We support each other, whether it’s a good or bad decision.” On Saturday in Paris, the only back on the bench is Cobus Reinach. He is a specialist scrumhalf, but has the pace to cover the back-three, while starting backs such as Faf de Klerk and Damian Willemse can cover multiple positions.