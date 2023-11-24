Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok captain Siya Kolisi set to make Racing 92 debut

Kolisi was a spectator for last weekend's 13-9 victory over Stade Francais but will swap his seat in the stands for either a starting role or a place on the replacements bench for Sunday's game with La Rochelle. "He has trained all week and he is available for selection," said Lancaster at his Friday press conference. "I am simply going to ask him to initially concentrate on the basics.

"It is a new system for him both in defence and attack which he has still to acclimatise to." "It is a very important match for him, he was very focused this week and is eager to play," added the former England head coach.