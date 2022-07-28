SA photographer wins World Sports Photography Award

Haag’s winning entry features Springbok flank Franco Mostert being hoisted into the heavens by his teammates in a lineout during a Test match against the British and Irish Lions last year.

Durban - Durban photographer Steve Haag has beaten 700 photographers from 60 countries to win a 2022 World Sports Photography Award in the rugby category.

Mostert soars imperiously above the Lions against the stark backdrop of an empty grandstand, reflecting the sad times of spectator-less rugby during the pandemic.

Haag was born in Cornwall in England and came out to South Africa in the 1990s to play rugby for Durban’s Crusaders club, as a robust lock forward.

He married a local woman and settled in the city of sun and surf, and has never left.