South African referee Jaco Peyper will reach a landmark at the 2019 RWC. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

TOKYO – South African referee Jaco Peyper will mark a major career milestone at Rugby World Cup 2019 where he'll take charge of the Japan-Samoa at the City of Toyota Stadium on October 5. Peyper will make his 50th appearance as a Test referee at that October 5 match. Before that, Peyper has three appointments at RWC 2019, two of which will be as an assistant.

World Rugby announced the RWC 2019 match official appointments on Tuesday.

French ref Jérôme Garcès will blow South Africa's opening match against New Zealand at the International Stadium, Yokohama, on

September 21.

The appointments were made by the World Rugby Match Officials Selection Committee comprising Chairman Anthony Buchanan (Council member), Joel Jutge (EPCR), Lyndon Bray (Sanzaar), Nick Mallett (former international coach) and Alain Rolland (World Rugby).

