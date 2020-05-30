SA Rugby welcomes news to return to training

SA Rugby on Saturday welcomed an announcement that professional sports teams could begin the process of returning to training under Level 3 lockdown easing.

Mr Nathi Mthethwa, the Minister for Sports, Arts and Culture, made the announcement at a briefing on Saturday as he reported on the Department’s Covid-19 sector relief fund.

Mr Mthethwa said sports teams had 14 days to submit proposals to the Department on how they would ensure the safety of the players and officials.

He also announced that non-contact sports could return to play, if they observed all the necessary regulations.

“This is the news sport has been waiting to hear as it allows us to begin to ramp up preparations for an eventual return-to-play,” said Jurie Roux, SA Rugby CEO.