Sale Sharks say Worcester Warriors game to go ahead despite Covid-19 cases

MANCHESTER - Sale Sharks have said that Sunday's Premiership match against Worcester Warriors will go ahead as scheduled despite numerous Covid-19 positive tests in their squad.

The Sharks are fourth in the standings and forfeiting the game could see the Sharks lose out on a playoff spot, with fifth-placed Bristol Bears also on 64 points ahead of their final match against the London Irish.

The Premiership season, which was suspended in March due to the pandemic, restarted in August and the final round will be played on Sunday with all six matches kicking off simultaneously.

"After a thorough consultation, the club, its healthcare professionals and rugby management are confident the fixture can be fulfilled safely in accordance with all Covid-19 guidelines," the Sharks said in a statement.

Sharks' players and staff have since been re-tested and the Warriors released a statement saying the match was "still the subject of discussions".