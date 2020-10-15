Seven Springboks for Stormers clash against the Lions

CAPE TOWN - Stormers coach John Dobson has named seven Springboks in his starting line-up for their Super Rugby Unlocked clash against the Lions at Newlands on Saturday (kickoff 7pm).

Following their bye in the opening round last week, the Stormers have made just two changes to the starting line-up that played in the 34-21 victory against the Johannesburg side in their SuperFan Saturday match at Loftus Versfeld at the start of the month.

Fit-again wing Sergeal Petersen replaces the injured Seabelo Senatla, while Bongi Mbonambi starts at hooker with Scarra Ntubeni among the replacements.

Dobson said that his team is determined to make a convincing start to their campaign this weekend.

"This is our first competitive match since March, so to say that we are looking forward to it would be an understatement. The players and coaches have all worked hard in preparation and we can't wait to get going.