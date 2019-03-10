Stedman Gans in action for the Blitzboks. Photo: Nigel Owen/www.photosport.nz

The Blitzboks put in another pleasing performance in their Cup quarter-final match at the Canada Sevens to book their semi-final spot against Fiji. The South Africans beat Argentina 33-12 in their last-eight match after leading 14-7 at half time.

They ran in five tries through Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Muller du Plessis and Stedman Gans, while Selvyn Davids added three conversions and Branco du Preez one.

Neil Powell's team haven't been able to make it into a single final in the first five tournaments. They ended sixth in Dubai, third in Cape Town, fourth in Hamilton, fifth in Sydney and joint seventh in Las Vegas last week.

The Blitzboks will move one step closer to their first tournament win of the 2018/19 World Sevens Series when they go up against rivals Fiji in the semi at 12.08 am (SA time) on Sunday after the Pacific Islanders broke New Zealand hearts with a last-second try to snatch a 22-21 win.

@WynonaLouw

IOL Sport