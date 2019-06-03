Muller du Plessis in action for the SA Schools side. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

PARIS – Blitzboks star Muller du Plessis was included in the World series Dream Team at the completion at the HSBC World Rugby Series in Paris, France, on Sunday. Du Plessis, who was a part of the Springboks Sevens team that saw off the USA by 24-7 to claim the bronze medal in Paris, was selected for the Dream Team along with Vilimoni Botitu and Kameli Soejima ( both Fiji), Bush Mwale and Johnstone Olindi (both Kenya), Ben Pinkelman (USA) and Jean Pasquale Barraque (France).

Fiji were crowned series champions for 2019 after recording a thrilling 35-24 win over New Zealand in the final match of the Paris Sevens.

The @HSBC_Sport Dream Team for the #ParisSevens



🇳🇿Scott Curry

🇰🇪Andrew Amonde

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿James Rodwell



🇫🇯Vilimoni Botitu

🇳🇿Andrew Knewstubb

🇺🇸Madison Hughes

🇿🇦Muller Du Plessis #HSBC7s pic.twitter.com/RjgXhB7UKE — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) June 2, 2019

The Fijians finished top of the series standings with 186 points, followed by the USA on 177 and New Zealand on 162.

The Blitzbokke took fourth place on the rankings with 148 points, well ahead of 5th-placed England on 114.

African News Agency (ANA)



