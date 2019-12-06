CAPE TOWN - It wasn’t easy but the Blitzboks got the opening leg of the 2019/20 World Sevens Series off to a winning start with a 17-12 victory over Kenya yesterday.
The Dubai leg of the Series is always a tough one as teams don’t have a real idea of where their opposition’s at, as it’s the first tournament of the new season.
The Blitzboks played in three warm-up tournaments ahead of the Series kick-off, and as with a lot of teams, there will be a big focus on building momentum and player management as the build-up to the Tokyo Olympics begins.
While it was far from perfect, coach Neil Powell will be pleased with the composure his outfit showed to come back from a 12-5 half-time deficit.
The Blitzboks were first on the scoreboard after a skip pass from veteran Chris Dry found Ryan Oosthuizen out wide, who dashed over the whitewash.