WAIKATO – Young guns Angelo Davids and Muller du Plessis will be eager to showcase their prodigious talents on the biggest stage for the Blitzboks when the New Zealand Sevens kicks off at FMG Stadium in Waikato on Saturday.
The SA Sevens speedsters both turn 21 later this year, and will be looking to cement their places in the squad.
Their pace is almost as serious as their re-admission into the squad for the first time in the current World Series. Davids last played in Singapore in 2019, where the Blitzboks won the tournament, with the winger scoring in the final. Du Plessis played the last of his 10 tournaments in Paris, where he scored his 31st try, adding to a fantastic scoring strike-rate.
For both, the New Zealand leg of the World Series is a great opportunity to make their mark in the squad once again. Du Plessis travelled to New Zealand in 2018 as the 13th player but had the misfortune of injuring himself in training and did not play at all, while Davids finds himself in New Zealand for the very first time.