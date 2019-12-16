CAPE TOWN – While the Springbok Women's Sevens team were eyeing a top-10 finish at the Cape Town Sevens, which they achieved, coach Paul Delport lamented the lack of intensity he felt they produced.
The Imbokodo lost 19-7 to Spain in the ninth-and tenth place play-off team on Sunday.
While it was the inaugural womens leg of the Cape Town Sevens, it was the first time the SA Women's team played on the World Sevens Series since 2017.
They opened against New Zealand, in a match they lost 40-0, and while the seemed to shake the shackles of pressure, or nerves rather, as the weekend progressed, they couldn't secure a win in the three-day event.
Delport said the lessons they learned proved valuable as they competed against the 11 core teams on the World Series.