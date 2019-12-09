The Kenyan Sevens team celebrates after beating Uganda in the final of the Rugby Africa Sevens tournament in Brakpan. Photo: @OfficialKRU/Twitter

CAPE TOWN - Kenya have been drawn in Pool D alongside Ireland, Australia and Samoa for the second leg of the 2019/2020 Sevens World Series, the Cape Town Sevens taking place in Cape Town, starting on Friday. They will start their campaign with a clash against Samoa at 5.59pm on Friday, before playing two matches on Saturday starting with Australia at 11.57am, ending off against Ireland at 5.47pm.

Kenya currently lies 13th overall on the standings after collecting four points in the opening round of the series which was played in Dubai, this past weekend.

Hosts South Africa, winners of the opening leg in Dubai headline Pool A alongside USA, Fiji and Japan, while Pool B features New Zealand, Argentina, Canada and Wales with England, France, Spain and Scotland making up Pool C.