Siviwe Soyizwapi in action for South Africa at the Cape Town Sevens at the Cape Town Stadium in December 2018. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Blitzboks will look to make it back-to-back tournament wins when the World Sevens Series resumes in Hong Kong next weekend. And they’ll do so with a new skipper. Siviwe Soyizwapi will captain the team in the absence of Philip Snyman who is recovering from a head knock suffered at the Vancouver Sevens, where the Blitzboks played in their first Cup final of the 2018/19 series, and claimed their first tournament win of the season.

Injury to Muller du Plessis has granted a Hong Kong debut to 20-year-old Angelo Davids, who was named on the wing, while Ryan Oosthuizen returns to the starting team.

JC Pretorius misses out due to injury. This sees Werner Kok move to the forwards, while Kurt-Lee Arendse, who was in Canada as a replacement, will take Kok’s regular spot.

Chris Dry will be the travelling reserve after recovering from the injury that prevented him from taking a seat on the plane to Canada.

Coach Neil Powell is confident Soyizwapi will handle the captaincy.

“In the ideal world the same squad would have travelled to Hong Kong, but we had to replace three players due to injury. That created special opportunities for Shakes (Soyizwapi) and Angelo, who will debut as captain and player respectively.

“Shakes was identified as a future leader and made part of the leadership group before the season started, and he led the team admirably in those final two matches in Vancouver. I am confident that he will continue to do so."

The experienced and fit-again Chris Dry will travel to Hong Kong as the back-up player for the Blitzboks. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

The Blitzboks Squad for Hong Kong is:

Ryan Oosthuizen, Sako Makata, Impi Visser, Zain Davids, Werner Kok, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Branco du Preez, Selvyn Davids, Justin Geduld, Stedman Gans, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Angelo Davids, Chris Dry (travelling reserve).





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook