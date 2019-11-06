The Uganda Cranes departing Kampala en-route to Johannesburg. Photo: Uganda Rugby Union on facebook

KAMPALA – Uganda have announced their squad that will take part in the Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens Tournament in Johannesburg, this weekend. The Uganda Rugby Cranes will be led by captain Michael Okorach.

The tournament, featuring Africa’s top-14 men’s sevens teams, also serves as a qualifier for the 2020 Olympics in Japan. The winner of the tournament in Brakpan will join South Africa at the Olympics, while the second and third place teams will have another chance to go through by playing in a repechage tournament.

The countries taking part in the tournament are Uganda, Botswana, Côte d’Ivoire, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, Ghana, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Uganda will take on Mauritius on Friday, November 8 at 9:30am.