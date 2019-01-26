Siviwe Soyizwapi scored twice for the Blitzboks against Scotland. Photo: Tony Avelar/EPA

HAMILTON – South Africa’s Blitzboks booked themselves a quarter-final place after beating Scotland 26-7 at the World Sevens Series in Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday. The win kept the Blitzboks’ 100 percent winning record intact, having recorded wins over Kenya (29-10) and France (17-5) earlier in the day.

Playing against Scotland, the Blitzboks struck early through tries by Siviwe Soyizwapi and Branco du Preez to hold a 12-0 lead at the break.

The Scots had limited ball possession and opportunities, but when they tried to take the game to the South Africans, handling errors and wrong choices of options let them down.

To their credit, the Scottish side tackled manfully, but in the end, they were beaten by four tries to one, with Soyizwapi scoring his second of the match, and Werner Kok also crossing the whitewash.

Points-Scorers

South Africa 26 – Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Branco du Preez, Werner Kok. Conversions: Selvyn Davids (2), Du Preez (1)

Scotland 7 – Try: Sam Pecqueur. Conversion: Robbie Fergusson (1).

Werner Kok ghosted his way through the defence and all the way to the try line. What a score #NZSevens pic.twitter.com/G7uruYstiR — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) January 26, 2019

African News Agency (ANA)