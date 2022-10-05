Springbok Women stick to tried and tested for World Cup opener

Johannesburg - The Springbok Women's team to play France in their opening Pool C match of the Rugby World Cup in New Zealand has a familiar and experienced look to it, with only prop Sanelisiwe Charlie not a regular starter in the 2022 season. Springbok Women coach Stanley Raubenheimer named both of his World Cup veterans, Nolusindiso Booi and Zenay Jordaan, in the squad, with Booi to captain the team at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Story continues below Advertisement

Jordaan is named on the bench and will equal the Springbok Women record of 34 Test caps held by Zandile Nojoko. Raubenheimer also named Tayla Kinsey at scrumhalf and prop Asithandile Ntoyanto on the bench, meaning that all four players with previous Rugby World Cup experience will be involved on Saturday. Charlie will make a first start since August 2021, when she debuted against Kenya in Stellenbosch, but the powerful EP Queens loosehead prop was part of the match-day squads in Wales in 2021 and the Japan and Spain series this year.

Eloise Webb is the only player selected that saw no action in the four Tests against Japan and Spain as she was out injured. She will play off the bench against France. Raubenheimer said he has the utmost confidence in his charges. “I had a good idea of what my starting team was going to look like for a while now, and I told the players before we departed South Africa what everyone’s role will be in this match,” said Raubenheimer.

Story continues below Advertisement

Raubenheimer said the form of the players underlined their growth during the last six months: “We went to play France last year to experience the intensity they play with first hand, and it was an essential first step in getting us ready for this match. “We are ready to deliver a result that will make the country proud. They are one of the tournament favourites but that is not an issue for us. We have a plan; we have the players — the trick is to make sure both work in harmony.” Prop Babalwa Latsha, who is playing in her first Rugby World Cup after 17 Tests, complimented the coaching staff for their preparation and the framework provided to the team.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We have been working towards this match for months now – 8 October was a clear marker in our diaries, and we are all ready to confront France and the world order on Saturday,” said Latsha. “We respect our opponents, but this game is about us and how we deliver on match day. We know a strong set piece will make things much easier for our dangerous backline, so we will target that. It is also going to be about the small things and cutting out silly mistakes as France will punish you if that happens.” Latsha said they will not be overawed by the stadium, crowd, or opponent: “It is huge for us, of course, what an honour to play the opening game. We cannot allow that to dictate our mindset though, we have a job to do and prepared well to do that to the best of our ability.”