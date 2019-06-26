Bok fans can submit their selfies to be printed on the team's playing jerseys. Photo: Noor Slamdien

JOHANNESBURG - Siya Kolisi, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Handre Pollard, Aphiwe Dyantyi, Faf de Klerk and their Springbok colleagues will be preparing for for rugby battles this year with pictures of thousands of Springbok fans on their backs thanks to the launch of a new campaign on Wednesday. Supporters are being invited to visibly rally behind the Springboks by submitting their selfies to be placed in the playing number on Springbok jerseys for the entire season, including the Rugby World Cup campaign.

The ‘Faces on Numbers’ initiative will kick-off during The Castle Lager Rugby Championship, when the Springboks will be in action against the Wallabies, All Blacks and Argentina.

A number of Springboks visited several radio stations in Joburg this morning to promote our Faces on Numbers campaign.

Visit https://t.co/75C1R0KZxP for more details and get behind the Boks! #StrongerTogether 💪🇿🇦#LoveRugby 🏉@jacarandafm @zarsg @metrofm@Official_Bozza pic.twitter.com/6hIfYJuH53 — Springboks (@Springboks) June 26, 2019

The faces of ordinary supporters, family members, media and celebrity fans will be inserted into the playing number of team jerseys for the two home Test matches.

These are against the Wallabies on Saturday, July 20, at Emirates Airlines Park in Johannesburg and against Argentina at Loftus Versfeld on August 17 in Pretoria.

African News Agency (ANA)