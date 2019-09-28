Billed as the ‘African Derby’ there was only ever going to be one winner - the men in white. Photo: Steve Haag Sports / Hollywoodbets

TOYOTA CITY – South Africa's electric wing Makazole Mapimpi scored two tries as they eased to a nine-try 57-3 win over neighbours Namibia, but it was a far from polished performance in their Rugby World Cup Pool B clash at the City of Toyota Stadium on Saturday.

Billed the ‘African Derby’, there was only ever going to be one winner despite what Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus termed his ‘fringe’ selection, and minnows Namibia simply could not cope with the physicality of the South Africans.