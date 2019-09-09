Chester Williams' funeral will be held at his beloved Newlands Rugby Stadium this weekend. Picture Courtney Africa/African News Agency/ANA

CAPE TOWN – The funeral arrangements of Chester Williams, the former Springbok wing who died last Friday, have been finalised. On Wednesday, there will be a memorial service at the University of Western Cape in Bellville. The service, at 1pm, will be conducted in the Main Hall.

At the time of his passing, Williams was the coach of the university's rugby team.

On Thursday, there will be a tribute evening at the Boland Cricket Ground in Paarl starting at 6pm. Williams was born and bred in Paarl.

On Saturday, his funeral will take place at the Newlands Rugby Stadium, the home of Western Province Rugby Union (start noon).

In the early 90s, Williams played for Western Province and went to gain 67 caps before he transferred to the Golden Lions and later the Cats in the Super Rugby competition.

In their notice on social media platforms, the family noted: "Everybody is welcome to all occasions".

African News Agency (ANA)