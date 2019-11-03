Eben Etzebeth will have to deal with the assault and racial abuse charges against him when he returns home. Photo: Phando Jikelo/ANA

CAPE TOWN – Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth’s high from yesterday’s Rugby World Cup victory may be short-lived as he returns with his medal to face the music. Etzebeth will be immediately tasked with dealing with the assault and racial abuse charges against him.

Commissioners of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) are meeting tomorrow, to likely set down plans to oppose the high court application that Etzebeth’s legal team filed against them in the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg.

Last month, his legal representative filed an application in which Etzebeth asked the court to set aside the SAHRC’s proceedings against him. It was alleged that Etzebeth and a group of men assaulted, pistol-whipped and racially abused four others outside the Die Watergat pub in Langebaan on August 25.

Enver Wilsnach, Yoraya Papier, Mogamad Smith and Kay Lee Brook are suing Etzebeth for damages in excess of R1 million.