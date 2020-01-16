CAPE TOWN – The Springboks’ 2019 Rugby World Cup triumph showcased “once again the exceptionally unique power of sport to unite,” Sean Fitzpatrick said in paying tribute to Siya Kolisi’s team for being nominated for the Laureus Team of the Year award yesterday.
The Laureus World Sports Awards will be hosted in Berlin on 17 February, and the Boks have a real shot of emulating their 2007 World Cup-winning counterparts, who were subsequently chosen as the Laureus Team of the Year.
South Africa beat England 32-12 in the final in Yokohama on 2 November to complete an epic season in which they also clinched the Rugby Championship title.
After being picked as the World Rugby Team of the Year in December, the Boks are now in line for another global award from Laureus.
Laureus Academy chairman and former All Black captain Fitzpatrick said: “One could not have predicted the immense impact that South Africa’s win of the Rugby World Cup had around the world.