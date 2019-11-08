Lood de Jager sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of last week's World Cup final. Photo: Peter Cziborra/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Springbok Rugby World Cup winner Lood de Jager will undergo surgery in Cape Town next week.

The former Bulls second-rower sustained a shoulder injury during the first half of last week's World Cup final. He is expected to return to full fitness in four to six months.

De Jager joined the Manchester-based English outfit Sale Sharks at the end of Super Rugby season earlier this year. He could well miss a major part of the English Premiership season.

Meanwhile, Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard is on the road to recovery after an eye operation in Pretoria on Wednesday. He suffered a fractured eye socket in the Rugby World Cup final. 

The Bulls pivot has joined French giants Montpellier and he'll start training in about six weeks. 

African News Agency (ANA)