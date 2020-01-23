Springboks defence coach Jacques Nienaber during the South Africa training session at Paul Roos Markotter Stadium, Stellenbosch on 2 June 2016. Photo: Luigi Bennett/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Jacques Nienaber will be confirmed as the new coach of World Cup winners South Africa at a news conference in Pretoria on Friday, local media reported. Nienaber steps up to the role after assisting Rassie Erasmus, who led the Springboks to World Cup success in November.

He was the defence coach for the side and credited with many of the team's tactical successes in Japan.

The 47-year-old Nienaber has been the front runner for the job since Erasmus announced after the World Cup that he would step down as coach.

Erasmus will continue as Director of Rugby at the South African Rugby Union and will likely continue to have a major influence on the team.