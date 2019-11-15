South Africa president Cyril Ramaphosa with head coach Rassie Erasmus and Siya Kolisi lift the Rugby World Cup trophy. Photo: REUTERS

JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby has started the process to identify the South African Rugby Player of the Year, it was confirmed on Friday.

Media have been invited to help decide the winner in the main category, as well as nine other categories by nominating their choices on the form below.

Other stakeholders, as well as key staff members from SA Rugby, will also be involved in the voting process in some of the award categories.

The award categories are: 

SA Rugby Player of the Year 

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year 

Team of the Year 

Coach of the Year 

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year 

Junior Springbok Player of the Year 

Super Rugby Player of the Tournament 

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year 

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year 

SuperSport Rugby Challenge Player of the Year. 

African News Agency (ANA)