JOHANNESBURG - SA Rugby has started the process to identify the South African Rugby Player of the Year, it was confirmed on Friday.
Media have been invited to help decide the winner in the main category, as well as nine other categories by nominating their choices on the form below.
Other stakeholders, as well as key staff members from SA Rugby, will also be involved in the voting process in some of the award categories.
